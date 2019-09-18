Teraco achieves global top 3 data centre ranking

In Cloudscene’s 7th publication of the Data Centre Ecosystem Leaderboard, Teraco’s JB1 East & West data centre, is ranked third globally in terms of service providers available at the facility

Cloudscene’s rankings are derived from the data published in the directory, which is sourced from the service providers and data centre operators, and verified by an internal data analysis team.

Michele McCann, Teraco’s head of interconnection and peering, says that the company is delighted with its ranking. “It is a significant milestone for us to be listed among industry giants and to represent the African continent. To have achieved this growth and ranking in ten years is something we are very proud of.”

The ranking is a result of an activity, which Teraco strongly encourages within its data centre facilities, interconnection. Teraco’s business model of pure-play, vendor neutral colocation enables the creation of an open market place for interconnection and new digital business opportunities.

“By colocating in a Teraco data centre you are surrounded by opportunities to form new interconnections with business partners, service providers and networks,” says McCann, “Whether you are an enterprise buyer, service provider or reseller. Teraco’s Marketplace listing is the easiest way to find and connect to the ever-expanding ecosystem.”

The ecosystem experiencing the fastest growth is spearheaded by Teraco’s Africa Cloud Exchange, a purpose-built interconnection platform, which improves enterprise hybrid and multi-cloud performance through direct interconnection. This enables enterprises to do more in the cloud by providing secure, direct, flexible network connections to a wide range of local and global cloud service providers, including AWS, Google, Microsoft Azure and local cloud vendors.

In real-world latency test results from Teraco’s Africa Cloud Exchange directly to resources deployed in Western Europe vs. resources deployed in South Africa, McCann says that the RTT (Round Trip Time) has improved from an average of 171ms down to less than 2ms.

“There are over 270 service providers available at our JB1 East & West data centre facility, servicing existing clients. For the new enterprises entering the facility, there is endless choice of applications, carriers, cloud services and content upon which to build their digital strategy,” says McCann.