Westcon is Palo Alto’s Network EMEA Distributor of the year

Westcon International has received the Palo Alto Networks EMEA Distributor of the Year award for 2019.

Announced during the Palo Alto Networks Sales Kickoff 2020 in Las Vegas, these annual awards are presented to an elite group of NextWave partners that over the past 12 months have excelled in the following areas:

* Performance: partner-initiated bookings, pipeline and net new customer acquisition;

* Enablement: number of Palo Alto Networks pre-sales, sales and post-sales certifications; and

* Engagement: nominated by the Palo Alto Networks team.

Westcon has made significant sales and marketing investments in order to drive growth in its Palo Alto Networks business across an increased number of partners. With creative programmes and a clear focus on partner enablement and training, Westcon has created a compelling proposition for the channel in EMEA.

“We are delighted to be recognised by Palo Alto Networks for our commitment to its continued business success,” says David Grant, chief operations officer of Westcon International. “As a team, we at Westcon are highly focused on combining our personal drive, channel know-how and entrepreneurial flair to create value that delivers marketplace success for Palo Alto Networks.”

“We are fully committed to helping our partners secure the enterprise, cloud, and future together,” says Karl Soderlund, senior vice-president: worldwide channel sales at Palo Alto Networks. “Today’s customers need trusted advisors, our NextWave partners, to successfully navigate the rapidly changing and complex security landscape. We’re proud to recognise Westcon on its EMEA Distributor of the Year award for delivering valuable business outcomes and helping our mutual customers protect their digital way of life.”