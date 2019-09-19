Hitachi to integrate Hitachi Vantara, Hitachi Consulting

Hitachi intends to integrate Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Consulting to lead Hitachi’s global expansion of Lumada-based solutions and digital capabilities for its customers and partners.

The combined organisation will operate under the Hitachi Vantara brand, beginning in January 2020.

Hitachi plans to make aggressive investments to drive growth in its 2021 Mid-term Management Plan. With this integration, Hitachi will strengthen front line and delivery capabilities to increase alignment and unlock the synergies between Hitachi Vantara and its vertical business units. Hitachi Vantara will drive the Lumada business and create new value for customers and partners by accelerating digital innovation solutions across Hitachi and expanding its global delivery and co-creation capabilities.

Hitachi Vantara will continue to develop and deliver innovative data infrastructure, governance and cloud-based products, digital solutions and professional and managed services that help organizations leverage the full value of their data. The digital solutions will be designed to help customers harness the power of digitalization to achieve meaningful business outcomes and drive competitive advantage.

Toshiaki Tokunaga, chairman of the board of Hitachi Global Digital Holdings, the holding company that oversees Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Consulting, will lead Hitachi Vantara in the dual role of CEO and chairman of the board.

Brian Householder, the current CEO of Hitachi Vantara, and Hicham Abdessamad, the president and chief executive officer of Hitachi Consulting, will remain at Hitachi in executive leadership positions.

“I’m confident that Hitachi Vantara will deliver even greater value for our customers and partners by reinforcing its digital business and solution delivery capabilities,” says Tokunaga. “The combined entity, in collaboration with Hitachi’s Global Social Innovation Business, will map to Hitachi’s 2021 Mid-term Management Plan, which outlines the expansion of its digital business, global market share growth, and the delivery of social, environmental and economic value for customers and partners.”

Householder adds: “Hitachi Vantara was created to develop exceptional technologies to help our customers maximise the value of their data, from the data center to the cloud and out to the edge. This is a great next step to bring two complementary organisations even closer together to help our customers and partners tap more broadly into the power of Hitachi to drive meaningful business outcomes.”

Hicham Abdessamad, president and CEO of Hitachi Consulting, says: “As a consulting-led digital solutions company aligned to Hitachi’s social innovation strategy, we have been focused on delivering tangible business outcomes to our customers by leveraging Hitachi’s vast information technology and operational technology capabilities. This integration uniquely positions us to accelerate time to value for our customers and provide digital solutions at scale.”