Oracle, VMware partner on hybrid cloud

Oracle and VMware have announced an expanded partnership to help customers leverage the companies’ enterprise software and cloud solutions to make the move to the cloud.

Under this new partnership, customers will be able to support their hybrid cloud strategies by running VMware Cloud Foundation on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

With this new solution, customers will be able to easily migrate VMware vSphere workloads to Oracle’s Generation 2 Cloud Infrastructure and take advantage of consistent infrastructure and operations. As a part of this partnership, Oracle will also provide technical support for Oracle software running in VMware environments both in customer on-premise data centres and Oracle-certified cloud environments.

“As more of our customers make the move to cloud, they’re looking for a superior VMware experience. We are excited that Oracle Cloud customers will be able to run VMware workloads in Oracle Cloud and retain VMware administrative access,” says Don Johnson, executive vice-president at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “This is made possible by Layer 2 networking in the cloud and our bare metal service. Customers will be able to extend existing VMware investments, processes, and tools while benefitting from the security and performance of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.”

“VMware is delighted that for the first time, Oracle will officially offer technical support for Oracle products running on VMware. This is a win-win for customers,” says Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer: customer operations at VMware. “We’re also happy to welcome Oracle to the VMware Cloud Provider Program, which will allow them to migrate and manage workloads running on VMware Cloud Foundation in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.”

With this announcement, Oracle becomes a partner in the VMware Cloud Provider Program and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution will be sold by Oracle and its partners.

The solution will be based on VMware Cloud Foundation and will deliver a full stack software-defined data centre (SDDC) including VMware vSphere, NSX, and vSAN. Through consistent infrastructure and operations, customers will be able to migrate and modernise applications, seamlessly moving workloads between on-premise environments and Oracle Cloud.

Customers will be able to easily use Oracle services, such as Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Exadata Cloud Service and Oracle Database Cloud, which run in the same cloud data centres, on the same networks, with a consistent portal and APIs.

They will also be able to leverage Oracle’s rapidly expanding footprint of global regions to scale globally without needing to establish their own data centres. Oracle will provide administrative access to the underlying physical servers, enabling a level of control previously only possible on premise, and customers will be able to use VMware vCenter to manage both their on-premise clusters and Oracle Cloud-based SDDCs through a single pane of glass.

Oracle will also provide first line technical support for the solution.