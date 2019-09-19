Seacom boosts enterprise connectivity in Bloemfontein

Seacom has announed that its Bloemfontein node is now live, enabling the delivery of a wider range of Seacom Business connectivity products to benefit Bloemfontein- businesses.

Business connectivity in Bloemfontein, the sixth-largest city in South Africa, will benefit from a substantial enhancement as Seacom makes reliable high-speed internet more accessible to the business community.

Bloemfontein businesses can now enjoy uncontended, unthrottled Seacom internet connectivity with direct low latency routes to public cloud environments, both locally and internationally. Seacom is now also able to extend its current business bundle offerings, available in the other major metros, to Bloemfontein. Seacom’s business solutions and network reach, provide business customers with the ability to grow within and beyond Africa’s borders.

One of the unique advantages that Seacom offers is that it can future-proof connectivity requirements by allowing business connectivity to scale as required to Gigabit levels. By leveraging its existing national fibre backbone and international fibre subsea cable infrastructure across both the West and East Coast of the continent, SEACOM has the unique ability to scale connectivity as business requirements grow, without the limits that other providers have.

Byron Clatterbuck, CEO of Seacom, comments: “When acquiring the national FibreCo network, it was always Seacom’s intention to drive the expansion of services outside of the major metros currently serviced. Bloemfontein was identified as a key market where we could strengthen our service offerings, geographic network reach and broaden our market position based on this.

“Bloemfontein now becomes a strategic connectivity hub for Seacom which already connects South Africa to the East Coast of Africa, India and Europe with over 60 points of presence across South Africa, including major data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.”

Seacom’s move also benefits its ever-growing partner network.