Westcon-Comstor expands international footprint into India

Westcon-Comstor, has expanded its global deployment solutions (GDS) capability into India.

The new entity opens the door to transactions in one of the world’s fastest growing economies and enables multi-national rollouts into the Indian sub-continent region.

Active in more than 70 countries across EMEA and APAC, and with close integration with Westcon Americas in the US, Canada and Latin America, GDS enables its partners and global customers to extend their geographic scope and deliver their products and services seamlessly across borders.

Simon Thompson, senior vice-president: GDS at Westcon-Comstor, says: “With a physical presence in New Delhi, supported by a local team on the ground, this new entity gives Westcon-Comstor local invoicing and Importer of Record capability, extending our customers reach and ability to deploy multi-country solutions.”

The expansion into India takes place shortly after expanding GDS capability in the Middle East with Westcon-Comstor operations now established in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.