Telkom scoops fibre to the home award

Telkom has won first prize in the Fibre to the Home Providers category for consumers in the 2019 Sunday Times Top Brands awards.

The category is one of the eight new consumer categories introduced and announced in August this year.

“As Telkom, we are pleased to see our efforts making strides with consumers in South Africa,” says Gugu Mthembu, Telkom executive for brand and product segments. “The investment in fibre to the home since we first announced it in 2014 has definitely paid off. We’d like to thank our consumers, who are at the heart of everything we do, for their continued support.

“This win for Telkom demonstrates how connecting with the consumer can bring relevance and meaningfulness for a relatively young brand in the telecommunications space,” says Mthembu.

The Sunday Times Best Brands survey is conducted by Kantar TNS South Africa on an annual basis. The face-to-face survey is conducted with consumers in the metro and non-metro areas of South Africa in the consumer sample.