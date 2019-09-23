Bluegrass Digital listed a top African SPs

Bluegrass Digital, a provider of digital solutions, has been listed as one of Africa’s top service providers in a Clutch report that ranks business services firms in five African countries.

The report highlights 40 top-rated firms in Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania. Clutch’s rankings are based on phone interviews with former clients, the companies’ offered services, and the companies’ thought leadership in their respective industries.

Clutch analyst Carter Meetze says the companies listed in Clutch’s report have demonstrated their expertise in their particular industry and their ability to deliver high-quality products to their clients. “Clutch is excited to continue researching Africa’s B2B industry and to highlight more high-achieving firms in the future.”

One-quarter (25%) of the companies in Clutch’s report offer mobile app development services. The next most commonly offered services are branding, web development, and video production.

As a leading web design and development company, Bluegrass Digital provides digital transformation and world-class delivery, helping clients drive business growth through insights through data, user experience, innovation and technology built to scale.

Bluegrass Digital CEO Nick Durrant is elated to be on this high-ranking list. “We are extremely proud of our achievements so far and our phenomenal clients are the reason for our continued success.

“With over 20 years of engineering experience and proven track record, Bluegrass Digital offers expert knowledge and its unique offering that is centred on service delivery excellence,” he concludes