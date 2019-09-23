Capitec Bank to deploy 100 cash-recycling ATMs

Altron Bytes Managed Solutions (Altron BMS) and NCR are providing Capitec Bank Holdings with 100 NCR SelfServ 84 cash-recycling ATMs this year, in addition to ongoing software and service support.

Chad Baker, MD of Altron BMS, says: “we partnered with NCR to trial three ATMs in a branch last year. A year later, we are proud to have earned Capitec’s confidence in our capability to deploy 100 ATMs across Capitec branches countrywide, with long-term support servicing them.”

The NCR SelfServ 84 intelligent deposit ATM combines cash recycling with essential consumer services like bill payment, cheque imaging and airtime and data top-ups. It can also identify counterfeit currency, and take it out of circulation.

Incorporating cash recycling into Capitec’s self-service network will help the bank to reduce the volume of “idle” cash distributed across ATMs and branches, and provide a more reliable cash audit trail.

“The new ATMs will help Capitec Bank reduce the need for physical cash replenishment, secure against cash fraud, improve ATM availability and free-up branch staff to deliver personalised service to customers,” sys Adam Crighton, GM: digital first self-service banking at NCR. “NCR is committed to helping customers improve efficiency, reduce costs and make customer experiences exceptional.”

By balancing the right amount of cash at the right time for their branches, ATMs and vaults, Capitec can provide a better customer experience, improve operational efficiencies, and reduce overall cash costs.

Altron BMS and NCR will provide hardware, software and services to support Capitec Bank’s strategy to grow and retain customers.