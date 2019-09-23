Commvault named as leader in data resiliency

Commvault has been positioned by Forrester as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Data Resiliency Solutions, Q3 2019.

In this Forrester Wave, Commvault was top ranked in the Current Offering category, as well as in the Data Sources and Manageability criteria. In addition, its Backup Optimisation ranking was among the highest scores.

The Forrester Wave states that:

* Commvault suits companies that plan to consolidate their backup and recovery tools.

* Commvault also offers its solution in a subscription model so its clients can turn to opex and gain commercial advantage.

* Commvault’s appliance-based solution delivers on customer demand for quick time-to-market.

* The Commvault solution offers the most comprehensive support for widely deployed infrastructure platforms and applications both in the data centre and in public cloud services.

* The Commvault solution helps clients not only consume cloud services as an archive data target, but also enables them to adopt public cloud by protecting cloud-based data sources.

* Commvault has added a capability to aid ransomware detection.

* Commvault enables firms to embrace the cloud and modernise data resiliency operations.

* Commvault’s solution offers a “recovery readiness” dashboard to help customers perform what-if simulations that help identify the virtual machines (VMs) or applications that are likely to fulfill the business’s recovery expectations.

“We believe our position as a Leader in this Forrester Wave for Data Resiliency Solutions further validates our vision of delivering powerful solutions to help customers protect, manage and use their data, wherever it lives,” says Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault CEO. “Customers today are on a journey. They are looking for ways to move from their complex and constraining infrastructures to more flexible, scalable, multi-cloud environments – and that is not always easy. We think our position in the latest Forrester Wave is proof that we continue to help customers meet the complex needs of their business, with solutions that set us apart from the competition.”

The Forrester Wave: Data Resiliency Solutions, Q3 2019 evaluated data resiliency solution vendors against 40 criteria, grouped into three high-level categories: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. The report shows how each provider measures up and helps infrastructure and operations (I&O) professionals select the right tool for their needs.