Redvine Networks grows with VeloCloud

Managed SD-WAN provider Redvine Networks has reaffirmed its partnership with SD-WAN provider VeloCloud, with continued investment in deploying gateways nationally and internationally and extending its footprint across sub-Saharan Africa.

Gareth James, VMware network and security manager for sub Saharan Africa, comments: “Redvine has been a VeloCloud partner for the last three years and has deep experience and in-depth understanding of SD-WAN.

“Over the term of our relationship, we have seen that Redvine has a customer centric, solution-based approach, and we have consistently seen successful deployments as a result of this. Redvine is a pleasure to deal with, and we have no hesitation in recommending them to any of our customers.”

Binesh George, CEO at Redvine, “We have seen a steady increase in the number of customers migrating from traditional MPLS networks to SD-WAN, with many telling us they want to partner with specialised, network agnostic solution providers like us.

Control, choice and transparency have become the cornerstones of the SD-WAN deployments that we have rolled out,” says Binesh George, CEO of Redvine Networks.

Since the inception of its partnership with VeloCloud in 2016, Redvine Networks has invested in establishing cloud gateways in a number of locations nationally, as well as in Namibia, Zambia and Botswana to provide customer with flexibility and redundancy that keeps business online.

“We are already working on deploying additional gateways in East and West Africa and furthering our investment in our partnership with VeloCloud. The demand for better quality of service and enabling always-on business means it is essential to have the right technologies in place,” adds George.

Over the last three years, Redvine Networks has rolled out VeloCloud SD-WAN to more than 19 countries, helping companies and partners across multiple industries including mining; agriculture; logistics and retail to save costs, drive better network visibility and seamless link remediation and prioritised data management.

George concludes: “With many businesses critically evaluating their connectivity and network strategies, especially in the move to a full or hybrid cloud model, SD-WAN offers a compelling and cost effective alternative to traditional network options and traditional Service Providers.

Our partnership with world class providers like VeloCloud stands us in good stead as the move to SD-WAN continues globally.”