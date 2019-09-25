Dell Technologies unveils servers, data centre solutions

Dell Technologies is introducing a portfolio of all-new Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, new Ready Solutions for High-Performance Computing (HPC), and simplified management integrations with leading software and public cloud providers, all designed to address the demands of the modern data centre.

Five all-new PowerEdge servers, added to the world’s bestselling server portfolio3, have been designed from the ground-up to address the complex and varied demands of traditional, emerging and multi-cloud workloads.

Engineered to unlock the full potential of 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors, the new servers offer customers improved performance and an easier to manage and secure platform.

The new PowerEdge servers have set world records including 280% greater single-socket virtualized database performance1 and the industry’s top dual-socket performance result in the SAP Sales and Distribution (SAP SD) benchmark.

“The modern data center must embrace traditional and multi-cloud approaches, helping organizations become more agile, deliver new insights from data, and ultimately achieve results faster,” says Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, president and GM: server and infrastructure systems at Dell Technologies. “The all-new Dell EMC PowerEdge servers maximize the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor performance to address these needs. We also continue to deliver enhancements to OpenManage, giving customers the power to work more seamlessly with leading software and public cloud vendors.

“Our research and development investments are designed to offer the industry’s best platforms for AMD EPYC processors with the performance, security and flexibility customers have come to expect from PowerEdge.”

New PowerEdge servers, designed to optimize the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor capabilities, are engineered to offer the compute performance, manageability and integrated security required for multi-cloud environments and a wide range of new and emerging workloads.

For example, the new severs enable improved Dell EMC vSAN Ready Node deployments with an up to 51% increase in input/output per second (IOPS) over previous generation AMD EPYC processor-based PowerEdge systems.

“The unparalleled performance leadership of the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor family opens up a world of possibilities for Dell Technologies customers by addressing critical workloads in the cloud, high-performance computing and the enterprise,” says Forrest Norrod, senior vice-president and GM of the datacentre and embedded solutions business group at AMD.

“AMD and Dell Technologies have a long-standing history of providing customers with high performance data solutions. The breakthrough design of the new Dell EMC PowerEdge systems continues that collaboration and takes full advantage of the AMD Infinity Architecture and leading security features of AMD EPYC to deliver exceptional performance and TCO to our customers.”

The new servers offer faster compute and memory response and benefit from built-in hardware and firmware security. Compared to the previous generation, the servers’ newly designed motherboard also offers customers better cooling and optimal signal integrity. Additionally, the innovative PowerEdge designs benefit customers today and in the future with support for PCIe 4.0 interconnection for next generation storage, accelerators and advanced networking.

New server innovations and capabilities include:

* Workload-Optimised System Designs – Built from the processor architecture up to support all aspects of the new 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors, the new PowerEdge designs offer substantial performance improvements for a variety of workloads, including HPC, databases and VDI.

* Efficient TCO – With high core counts and balanced configurations, the new, powerful single-socket designs are capable of workloads that often require two sockets. The efficient performance can offer hardware and software cost savings for improved total cost of ownership.

* Greater Bandwidth – Featuring up to 26% more PCIe lanes with 60% faster interconnect fabric5, enabled by PCIe 4.0, the new servers offer industry-leading capabilities for demanding network needs.

* Security – The new servers offer built-in security from below the chipset and BIOS to the processor. With AMD’s Secure Encrypted Virtualization and Secure Memory Encryption, the all-new servers offer robust integrated security that spans virtual machines and system memory.

In related news, Dell EMC is expanding the Dell EMC Ready Solutions for HPC portfolio based on the new PowerEdge servers. New designs for Ready Solutions for HPC for Digital Manufacturing, Research and Life Sciences offer benefits of liquid-cooling and GPU-enablement to further enhance performance for compute-intensive workloads, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning.

The Ready Solutions for HPC, with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors, offer improved performance for workloads such as computational fluid dynamics, climate and weather modeling. In recent testing, the PowerEdge C6525 delivered weather modeling results in half the time as previous generation AMD EPYC processor-based servers for faster severe storm notification6.

To ease management across traditional and multi-cloud workloads, Dell Technologies is introducing several Dell EMC OpenManage advancements and strengthening integrations across an ecosystem of leading software vendors. Portfolio-wide additions include:

* VMware Integrations – The new release of OpenManage Integration for VMware vCenter offers increased management scalability for more efficient management of VMware clusters in large environments. This also provides native support for the vCenter HTML5 interface to streamline management and reduce training time.

* Microsoft Windows Admin Center Integration – Through new integration, Dell EMC brings enhanced management to Microsoft environments, providing deep control of PowerEdge servers, as well as full-stack visibility and control of Dell EMC Solutions for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI.

* ServiceNow Integration – Leveraging OpenManage FlexSelect, the new ServiceNow integration automates service management for PowerEdge servers. As incidents occur, automation between OpenManage Enterprise and ServiceNow delivers a consistent view, allowing for remediation directly through ServiceNow.