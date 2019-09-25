Opera Mini debuts offline file sharing

The Opera Mini browser is now the first major browser with offline file sharing.

Hundreds of millions of Opera Mini users can now transfer images, videos and audio files between nearby devices at super high speeds, without being limited by slow mobile networks or using their mobile data. The secure offline file sharing feature in Opera Mini means there is no longer any need to download a dedicated file sharing app.

The native file sharing feature in Opera Mini can transfer files at Wi-Fi speed which is up to 200 times faster than Bluetooth.

“Opera Mini is the mobile browser of choice for more than a hundred million people,” says Krystian Kolondra,, head of browsers at Opera. “With the new offline file sharing feature, Opera Mini users can now choose to share files at high speeds with people in their proximity, without worrying about low speeds or expensive mobile data.”

Offline file sharing and its accelerated file transfer speed are made possible through a direct WiFi connection which Opera Mini establishes seamlessly with nearby devices. This means that Opera Mini creates a temporary private network which provides a fast and secure transfer of files between devices.

To start sending or receiving files, go to File Sharing in the menu and choose Send or Receive. Opera Mini will display a QR code for the nearby device to scan, connecting the devices. Once a file is successfully transferred, the sender will be notified and the receiver will be able to access the file in the Received tab shown in Opera Mini.

Opera Mini features a unique download manager located in the browser menu. The download manager helps users identify their downloads from various websites, and accelerates the download speed. The new offline file sharing feature provides Opera Mini users with a unique combination of faster browsing, faster downloads and faster sharing.

With its small size, unique features and data saving capabilities, Opera Mini is the popular browser of choice for more than one hundred million people. It’s data compression is capable of reducing the amount of data used when browsing to as little as 10% of its original amount. This means faster browsing when on slow networks and less data consumed than with any other browser.

The latest data compression test presented by Opera, in the State of Mobile Web 2019, revealed that the extreme mode of the data compression technology in Opera Mini is capable of saving up to 90% of mobile data. These results mean that people are able to browse up to nine times longer on the same data package with Opera Mini compared to other browsers with no data compression.

“Opera Mini is specially crafted for markets with limited network conditions and has industry leading data saving capabilities. We are proud that it is the first browser to use offline file sharing, expanding the way people interact with the Opera Mini browser,” says Kolondra.