Senior IT Developer

Our Client, A leading concern in supply chain logistics solutions, is seeking an experienced SENIOR IT DEVELOPER to join their amazing team in Port Elizabeth.

JOB FUNCTION:

– To support the software development process within the organisation by providing technical insights and direction throughout the SDLC (software development life cycle) and producing neat, complex and accurate code and queries, according to our agreed standards and practices, within a variety of different software system types.

– To support the implementation and decision process around software development standards, technologies utilized, and technical system architecture.

Duties & Responsibilities

– Mastery of the concepts and principles of a specialist field, ability to manage other professionals in this field. The knowledge and skills would enable the job holder to contribute to the development of principles, practices or research in this field outside of the organisation.

– A recognized expert in specific areas related to software development.

– Must understand and can speak to all aspects of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation) and associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile, Iterative Development, etc.).

– Highly experienced in OO principles and techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.

– Highly experienced in C#, .NET, Webservices.

– Experienced with frontend development with Razor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery.

– Experience writing complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.

– Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.

– Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

– Experience with CSS is advantageous

Desired Experience & Qualification

– Advanced Diploma of 4 years / NQF level 7

– Typically a 4 year Diploma from a University of Technology in IT

– 5 Years’ experience

Learn more/Apply for this position