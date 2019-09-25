Server Administrator / Network Support

An established IT company, based in East London, with offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth, seeks to employ a Server Administrator / Network Support Specialist, to support and maintain their infrastructure. The client base is both public and private sector, across South Africa. Responsibilities: – Implement, configure, maintain Infrastructure, servers, virtual machines and network systems including the security thereof.- Provide Technical Client Support to both internal and external clients- Recommend Solutions, evaluate industry trends- Support the continuous alignment and improvement of implemented standards and best practices.- Compile professional technical documentation for technical proposals, processes, procedures, changes and assist the costing of any technical budgetary items- Compile implementation and test plans for new and enhanced technical changes and updates- Monitoring performance of networks and systems and escalating any anomalies or improvements required. – Assess any issues and manage the resolution of the problems inclusive of network availability and security issues- Provide Technical oversight of outsourced VOIP solutions- Mentoring and Coaching of junior technical staff and/or interns- Support the internal drive for innovation and optimum use of new technologiesRequirements:- Matric / Grade 12- Relevant IT qualifications, or degree, or diploma- Microsoft Certifications relevant to the Server environment- Minimum of 5 years relevant proven technical experience – Self-Driven professional with a keen interest in the ICT Technical environment – Excellent knowledge of best practices relating to technical management, control, and monitoring of server and network infrastructure- Effective Troubleshooting, and problem resolution capabilities- Advanced Technical understanding and proven working experience in terms of setup and configuration of Servers, VM’s and wide area network environments – Technical expertise and knowledge with regards to Fortinet Firewalls, Layer-3 Routing, switching, Internet VPNs, IP addressing – A sound understanding of Windows Server 2012 and up, including: WSUS, File Server, AD, DNS, Exchange server, VMWare 6.5 and up.- VEEAM Backup and Replication, including DR configuration, backup jobs and schedules- Server and SAN experience – RAID Configurations, LUN configurations, best practise techniques- Working knowledge of Cisco routers, Fortinet, HP and Dell server platforms- Knowledge and working experience in VOIP systems – Relevant Technical Certifications associated with the Job Requirement

