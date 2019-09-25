Tarsus, Sophos unlock channel opportunities

Tarsus Distribution has joined forces with Sophos with the aim of growing South African cybersecurity market share.

The Sophos product portfolio enables organisations to secure their network as well as every endpoint connecting to their network, from servers and laptops to virtual desktops and mobile devices, plus web and email traffic.

Tarsus Distribution and Sophos will work together to enable resellers and integrators to help customers protect themselves against increasingly sophisticated attacks and threats. The relationship adds a compelling offering for the mid-market to the Tarsus stable and enables Sophos to reach new markets through the Tarsus reseller channel. The companies will also work closely on opportunities in the managed security service provider space.

“Mid-market organisations are still struggling to understand what security technologies they need to protect against exploits and ransomware. This relationship offers a compelling opportunity for our resellers to provide that insight and improve their customers’ security. At the same time, this agreement will help resellers leverage new revenue opportunities,” says Alan Hawkins, security and enterprise sales director at Tarsus Distribution.

“It’s important to highlight that 100 percent of Sophos’ sales to business customers is through the channel. Our resellers will benefit from the exceptional training and sales tools that Sophos offers to help turn partners into trusted advisors to customers needing improved security, but have limited resources and knowledge about how to defend against relentless and constantly changing cyberattacks,” he adds.

Sophos is at the forefront of a pivotal moment in the evolution of cybersecurity by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, through deep learning neural networks, so that its security solutions adapt more quickly to today’s fast-changing threat landscape.

Sophos’ entire portfolio of best-of-breed products are integrated and easily managed through the Sophos Central cloud-based platform which enables long term revenue growth for channel partners. Since Sophos’ product portfolio is available on Sophos Central, resellers can easily set up customers on the platform and cross-sell and up-sell from there.

Additionally, Sophos’ security products leverage Synchronized Security, which allows Sophos XG Firewall and Intercept X to share threat intelligence and respond to security incidents.

Pieter Nel, regional head- SADC at Sophos, says: “Cyberattacks happen every day and businesses of all types and sizes must assume they are also a ‘security company.’ This presents an opportunity for resellers to be a trusted advisor to customers looking for the best protection against these ongoing and sophisticated attacks. We look forward to working with Tarsus Distribution to help resellers unlock this opportunity.”