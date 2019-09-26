BKB cites digital transformation benefits from ERP

BKB, a global provider of agricultural products based in South Africa, accompanied its ERP partner Syspro on an industry analyst tour to outline its digital transformation journey started in 2013 and which includes Syspro as its foundational ERP backbone.

“Syspro’s newest release provides manufacturers and distributors with an industry-specific, innovative and functionally deep ERP solution that is deployable in a cloud, hybrid or on-premise model as clients’ desire,” says Paulo de Matos, chief product officer, Syspro Corporate.

“Combined with four decades of proven successful deployments and award-winning technology that is often released ahead of industry competitors, Syspro is an excellent value proposition for companies like BKB seeking to improve their operations by digitally transforming their business.”

BKB has engineered a multi-faceted set of digital building block capabilities focused on driving excellence in three areas: the company’s business model, operations capabilities and customer experience. With 67 000 clients, 1 500+ full time employees and 2 110 seasonal employees, BKB has a large footprint in the continent and is a marquis Syspro ERP digital transformation-enabled customer.

The capabilities in Syspro’s latest ERP release are designed both to support its customers’ digital transformation journey, as in the case with BKB, and also to deliver a competitively superior ERP experience to meet the industry-specific needs of companies in the manufacturing and distribution sector.

Syspro is renowned for its overall ease of use, system performance and security, and productivity-boosting capabilities. The company has also received repeated independent acclaim for providing a competitively superior level of customer service.

Five recent innovations in the new release include:

* Chatbot ‘Ken’ – supports alert setting on preferred messaging apps and easy response actions;

* Artificial Intelligence (AI) – forecasts business/action outcomes, such as predicting customer-specific actions/activities;

* Supply chain digitalization – an interactive web self-service platform for customers and suppliers;

* Governance and Compliance – world class traceability, recall and communications support; and

* Digital Tax/Regulatory Alignment – in-depth tax outputs for financial controllers.

Eight analyst firms have independently produced favorable reports this summer on Syspro’s newest product release, its advanced ERP solution capabilities and on the company’s roadmap plans and strategic alliances. Examples include: Syspro News and Syspro’s Smart Manufacturing with BKB and Syspro Brings Smart Manufacturing to all Through Digital Transformation.