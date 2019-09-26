Canon develops remote-control system for interchangeable-lens cameras

Canon has announced the development of a new remote-control solution for stills photography, providing professional users with remote operation for Canon’s interchangeable-lens cameras.

Taking user needs into consideration, the technology has been developed to enable the remote operation of cameras for still photo capture in journalistic fields such as sports coverage.

The solution, which is currently under development, employs a centre-based system where the camera’s optical axis is perpendicular to the unit’s axis of revolution – offering a similar feeling to that of traditional shooting methods.

Aimed at stills photographers the remote-control pan-tilt system and camera remote application can control multiple remote-control pan-tilt systems and cameras from a single PC. This enables a single operator to control multiple cameras, contributing to efficient photography workflows – particularly useful when shooting sports.

The remote-control solution enables photographers to capture images from a variety of angles and viewpoints, allowing them to shoot images not possible through conventional shooting methods.

Canon is developing the system further to make it suitable for a wider range of shooting scenarios beyond sporting events, such as TV and movie production through to e-commerce and product photography applications.