Extrahop takes top security award

The ability to rise above the noise created by increasingly complex hybrid network architectures, multi-stage attacks, siloed tools, and the sheer volume of traffic required for digital businesses is critical when searching for a network detection and response tool.

ExtraHop was selected by TechTarget’s SearchServerVirtualization.com as the Security category winner in the Best of VMworld 2019 US Awards for this reason. The award recognizes the industry-leading cloud-native network detection and response capabilities ExtraHop Reveal(x) delivers for the modern hybrid enterprise.

ExtraHop security expert Jamie Moles comments: “Reveal(x) is the only product to decrypt SSL/TLS traffic in real-time, out of band, enabling improved security analyst productivity through automated discovery across the hybrid attack surface, full-spectrum detection, and one-click guided investigations for incident response.”

Local distributor, Corr-Serve represents ExtraHop in South Africa. “Bringing award-winning and cutting edge solutions to the South African market is exciting,” says Corr-Serve’s Wade Gomes. “Network threat detection and response is a relatively new area and we’re happy to be able to offer the latest technology in this regard.”