Huawei supports World of Rugby Fan Zones

In the spirit of unity, Huawei will be doing its part to stimulate the South African spirit by rallying the country behind our national team.

Until 2 November 2019, shopping centres in Cape Town (Tygervalley and Westgate), Bloemfontein (Mimosa Mall), Pretoria (Menlyn Park Shopping Centre), Johannesburg (Southgate Mall and Cresta) as well as Durban (The Pavillion) will be hosting World of Rugby Fan Zones and broadcasting live rugby games to the public.

These fan zones will either be set up in the parking lots or in the food courts of the malls.

Within the Rugby Fan Zones, Huawei will be setting up their own Huawei Zones, which will have various interactive games that the whole family can enjoy.

In addition, Huawei will be giving away R1,5-million worth of prizes, including devices like the Huawei P30 Pro, the Huawei T5 10 and the Huawei Watch GT.

To enter into the competition, customers need to purchase selected Huawei smartphones, tablets or audio devices from any of the six participating malls. Once they’ve done this, the should provide contact details, as well as the details of the Huawei device, to any of the Huawei representatives at the Huawei stand at the fan zone.

Every Saturday from 21 September to 2 November, there will be a random draw to determine the winners of the Huawei devices. The winners of the competition will be announced on Huawei’s social media platforms.