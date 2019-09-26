Logicalis, Qualys join forces on cloud-based security, compliance

International IT solutions and managed services provider Logicalis SA has signed a partnership agreement with Qualys, a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated apps help businesses simplify security operations and lower the cost of compliance by delivering critical security intelligence on demand and automating the full spectrum of auditing, compliance and protection for IT systems and web applications.

Caesar Tonkin, Logicalis SA cybersecurity services Lead (South Africa and Africa), comments: “Digital transformation and investment in cloud infrastructure is growing at a rapid rate and while this brings new opportunities, it also presents new security risks.

“There are new vulnerabilities, new regulations and new tools are introduced all the time making the environment extremely complex. Qualys helps companies consolidate their security and compliance requirements into a single platform to ensure they remain compliant 24/7″.

By partnering with Qualys we’ll be able to offer our customers a complete end-to-end IT security solution that complements any cloud strategy.”

Rishard Baderoon, sales director for Qualys SA, adds: “Logicalis has deep expertise in managed security solutions and we are excited to be partnering with them to bring our solutions to the South Africa and African markets. Our more than 11 000 customers across 130 countries trust Qualys with their digital transformation journeys as it offers greater agility, better business outcomes and substantial cost savings.”