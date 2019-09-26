Paratus SA acquires satellite hub

Paratus South Africa has completed a transaction for the acquisition of a satellite teleport via its subsidiary Maxwell technology for an undisclosed amount.

Paratus will now start with a harmonisation process to incorporate the transfer of assets and resources as well as the associated business revenue into its South African operations.

Paratus South Africa managing director Kallie Carlsen says South Africa has been operating in the satellite business segment for many years and has core competencies in this field across our African operations. “We are able to support our client base as well as create a sustainable growth model.”

Paratus group CEO Barney Harmse says Paratus Africa is structuring itself towards an aligned focus to continue strengthening its core operations. “We are proud of the team in South Africa for successfully concluding this deal in line with our Group strategic goals. We will continue to challenge the status quo in Africa by activating our investment strategy throughout the region.”

While currently functioning across Africa in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Paratus Africa is focused on providing unique propositions that demonstrate its customer experience across the region.

“Paratus South Africa is critically poised to leverage not only the expertise of the local staff but also the Group proposition across pan-Africa, providing current and potential customers with a network that can support their growth requirements throughout the multiple technologies offered in the group,” Carlsen concludes.