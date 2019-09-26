Thales works with Ghana on financial inclusion

Thales, through its Gemalto expertise, is working in partnership with Paycode to supply dual card technology to GhIPSS (Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems), supporting plans to enhance the functionality of the e-zwich biometric card, Ghana’s first financial inclusion platform.

The dual function cards will combine Gemalto’s PURE EMV white label payment solution with Paycode’s Universal Electronic Payment System (UEPS) application, offering Ghanaians the combined security of both the EMV and the biometric technology.

The dual purpose card will offer cardholders a secure, convenient and affordable means of receiving and making payments. It will also provide beneficiaries of Government of Ghana’s Social Intervention programs the opportunity to access both funds on their e-zwich cards and in their bank accounts simultaneously; creating financial productivity and empowerment.

The biometric functionality of the card supports the government of Ghana’s agenda of eliminating payroll duplications for all government payments. By using the card as a payment option, government payment beneficiaries have access to all banking services in Ghana.

The dual functionality card is expected to be issued by banks and savings and loans companies in Ghana.

GhIPSS, a subsidiary of Ghana’s central bank, already uses Gemalto’s Pure white label payment application for its gh-link EMV domestic card scheme.

“Boosting financial inclusion through the development of digital payment systems, is an integral part of GhIPSS’ mandate,” says Archie Hesse, CEO of GhIPSS. “The dual card, which combines a financial inclusion and an EMV application on the same card, is a novelty that will create convenience and incentivise Ghanaians to prefer and use cards instead of cash whenever there is the opportunity.

“It will also allow partner financial institutions to cut down on cost of producing separate cards for their customers, who may require both e-zwich & gh-link cards.”

Nassir Ghrous, senior vice-president: banking and payment for Africa, Middle East and Eurasia region at Thales, comments: “We feel deeply privileged to be working with GhIPSS and Paycode on such an important project. Our dual card technology is ideal for banks looking to simultaneously address the issues of unbanked citizens and provide accurate delivery of welfare programmes.”