Acer shows Predator at rAge

This year’s Acer Predator stand at Vodacom rAge aims to take visitors on a sensory ride with access to exclusive deals, top of the range product displays and the chance to come face-to-face with the Thronos Gaming Chair.

Visitors can catch Julia Bish Robson, eSports enthusiast and Predator brand ambassador at the stand as she shares tips on ‘how to start your own gaming channel’ and shows of her Overwatch skills on the Thronos.

Acer also offers rAge visitors discounts for its gaming range:

* Predator Helios 300 – R19 999 (R9 000)

* Nitro 5 – R11 999 to R15 999 (save up to R4 000)

* Nitro VG240YP Monitor – R2 999 (save R700)

* Nitro VG271Pb Monitor – R3 999 (save R2000)

* Predator XB241YUb Monitor – R5 499 (save R1 500)

* Predator XB271H Monitor – R7 999 (save R1 000); and

* Predator Z35 Monitor – R15 999 (save R3 000).