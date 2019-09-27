All the winners at Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year

Microsoft South Africa has announced the winners and finalists of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards.

Accenture walked away with the coveted title of Managing Director’s Partner of the Year.

The annual awards recognize Microsoft South Africa partners that are demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards represent the best and most forward-thinking innovators coming out of our amazing partner community here in South Africa,” says Lionel Moyal, commercial partner director of Microsoft South Africa.

“Every year I’m amazed by the creativity, dedication, and skill our partners demonstrate in building new solutions for customers on the Microsoft platform. And this year is no different. Our partners have delivered a true ‘master class on how to bring technology to life and bring real-world, bottom-line value to customers, not just locally, but globally too. Congratulations to each and every partner.”

Speaking at the event, Moyal drew attention to the fact that thanks to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, business is rapidly changing, and how it’s critical that we use technology to develop smart solutions to drive digital transformation and unlock better value for customers.

Talking to the future of work and other key opportunities through which customers’ success can be enabled, Moyal made mention of the power of Microsoft Teams and the Power Platform.

“We’re at a tipping point here, and you, our partners, can help customers become digitally empowered, and forward-focussed employers and employees, by encouraging adoption,” he said.

“We are honoured to have received the MD Award from Microsoft South Africa,” says Joel Chacko, associate director for Accenture Microsoft Business Group in Africa. “It bears testament to our efforts to localise the launch of our global Accenture Microsoft Business Group in South Africa and look forward to growing our partnership while we pivot our customers to the ‘new’.”

Partner of the Year award winners are:

Managing Director’s Partner of the Year Accenture Application Development Innovation Partner of the Year Tangent Solutions Artificial Intelligence Partner of the Year Mint Group Azure Consumed Revenue of the Year BUI Best Go-To-Market Execution Partner of the Year Mint Group Business Applications ERP Partner of the Year Altron Karabina Cloud CRM Partner of the Year Mint Group Cloud Platform Partner of the Year BUI Consumer and Retail Distributor of the Year Tarsus Technology Data and Analytics Partner of the Year Altron Karabina Emerging Partner of the Year Phulukisa Health Solutions Industry Vertical Solution Partner of the Year Nebula IP Co-Sell Impact partner of the Year Citrix ISV Partner of the Year IoT.nxt Licence Solution Provider (LSP) of the Year First Technology Modern Workplace Partner of the Year Altron Karabina OEM Partner of the Year Mustek Open Source Partner of the Year Tangent Solutions Retail Partner of the Year Makro Security Partner of the Year BUI Services Partner of the Year BUI Software Asset Management (SAM) Partner of the Year Vantage Systems SA Top CSP Indirect Provider of the Year Tarsus on Demand Top CSP Reseller of the Year First Technology Top Customer Adds Award Partner of the Year Ascent Technology