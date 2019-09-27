Win with Bravado and Dell this weekend

Meet and hang with Bravado Gaming at the rAge Expo 2019 with Dell Gaming and Alienware at the Incredible Connection stand for a chance to win a Dell G3 Gaming Laptop or a VIP Experience with Bravado at the Bravado Bunker.

“Bravado, Alienware and rAge go hand-in-hand,” says Andreas Hadjipaschali, CEO of Bravado Gaming. “This is where the real gamers hang out and where many of the best upcoming players start making their mark.”

Several of Bravado’s top players will be at rAge on Saturday, 28 September 2019, to meet with fans, sign autographs and take photos. Between 2 pm and 3 pm, they will meet fans, while Dell Gaming and Alienware will be giving away incredible prizes.

Each of the lucky packets contain branded Dell Gaming and Alienware swag. Ten lucky people will win tokens that give them a VIP Experience with Bravado Gaming, where they can spend the day with Bravado in their bunker, get to chat with the players, share experiences and game with the best – all while being kitted out in epic Bravado and Alienware gear.

In addition to this, one lucky person will discover a token in their lucky packet for a Dell G3 Gaming Laptop, valued at R15 000. But make sure you are early: there are only 500 lucky packets available.

Alienware, the sponsor of Bravado, will also be at the Incredible Connection stand to showcase its powerful machines. Consider the game changed with the Alienware Area 51, the first gaming laptop to offer desktop-upgrade capabilities and the power to match.

It will be joined by the Alienware m15, a highly portable yet powerful gaming rig, and the Dell G5 and Dell G3 Gaming Laptops, powered by 9th Generation Intel processors.

These, as well as other Dell Gaming and Alienware products, will be on display at the Incredible Connection stand. Drop by to experience these gaming machines and see the Dell Gaming and Alienware specials on offer. Visit the Incredible Connection stand to save thousands on Dell and Alienware products.