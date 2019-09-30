Independent recognition for Check Point

Check Point Software Technologies has been recognized as a “Leader” in Forrester’s newly-published report, “The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security Suites, Q3 2019”.

For this report, Forrester’s assessment evaluated 15 endpoint security providers and their products, including Check Point’s SandBlast Agent Advanced Endpoint Protection. Vendors were evaluated over 25 weighted criteria, and Check Point received the highest possible scores in the malware prevention, exploit prevention, secure configuration management, data security, mobile and zero-trust framework alignment criteria.

The Forrester Wave is a trusted resource for technology buyers to learn about more ways they can protect their business against attacks, and find the providers that best meet their needs. A select group of vendors in the market are evaluated based on the strengths and weaknesses of their current offering, strategy, and market presence.

With capabilities to reduce the attack surface of the endpoint and provide a series of behavioral protection measures to detect and remediate threat activities, SandBlast Agent Advanced Endpoint Protection was developed with network integration in mind.

Check Point’s portfolio consists of a number of core endpoint security capabilities, including over 11 innovative engines and a ground breaking industry leading Anti-ransomware technology, as well as next generation firewall capabilities. States the report: “Check Point’s focus on integrating the endpoint security capabilities with its network security portfolio has led to one of the tightest integrations between the two layers in this study, helping customers to enforce a Zero Trust approach on their endpoint devices.”

“We believe being recognized as a Leader in the prestigious Forrester Wave is a validation of Check Point’s commitment to helping organizations remain one step ahead in the fight against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats,” says Itai Greenberg, vice-president: product management and product marketing at Check Point Software Technologies. “At Check Point, we help organizations go beyond just detection to adopt a prevention approach towards attacks while leveraging our strong portfolio of security technologies that have been developed to meet a variety of customer needs.”

SandBlast Agent Advanced Endpoint Protection is an integral component of Check Point’s fully consolidated cyber security architecture, Infinity, which protects the network, endpoints, cloud, and mobile. It leverages real-time threat intelligence from Check Point’s central ThreatCloud knowledge database to continually monitor for threats across all platforms through a single pane of glass.