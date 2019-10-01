Data Engineer

The primary focus of this position is to use technical skills to put software, systems and data together in a way that extracts meaningful insights from raw data.
Some duties – not limted to:
Interact with clients to understand requirements and business problems/needs.
Identify, analyse, visualise and understand supporting data to propose solid solutions.
Create technical documentation for reference and reporting.
Support existing solutions within GCP and Oracle.
Doing standby on a rotating basis.
Requirements:
Degree in Computer Science /
Preferred cloud experience in AWS/AZURE/GCP
At least 3 years of data warehouse ETL experience
Dimensional Modelling
Data analyses
Experience with data visualization and visualization tool(s)
Knowledge of the retail industry will be beneficial
Understanding and experience with version control SVN/GIT
Preferred – Korn shell scripting, Python/Java, SQL
Google Cloud Platform experience highly advantageous
Having a broad understanding of different SDLC’s
Preferred agile experience