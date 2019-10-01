Data Engineer

The primary focus of this position is to use technical skills to put software, systems and data together in a way that extracts meaningful insights from raw data.

Some duties – not limted to:

Interact with clients to understand requirements and business problems/needs.

Identify, analyse, visualise and understand supporting data to propose solid solutions.

Create technical documentation for reference and reporting.

Support existing solutions within GCP and Oracle.

Doing standby on a rotating basis.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science /

Preferred cloud experience in AWS/AZURE/GCP

At least 3 years of data warehouse ETL experience

Dimensional Modelling

Data analyses

Experience with data visualization and visualization tool(s)

Knowledge of the retail industry will be beneficial

Understanding and experience with version control SVN/GIT

Preferred – Korn shell scripting, Python/Java, SQL

Google Cloud Platform experience highly advantageous

Having a broad understanding of different SDLC’s

Preferred agile experience

