Frontend Javascript Engineer

This is an exciting career opportunity for any Front End Developer / Engineer that is motivated, enthusiastic, energetic and high-achieving who would like to working for a great international company that values their personnel as their most important asset.

Position Requirements:

– Experience in a similar position

– Javascript – candidates with Vue.js or React experience compulsory

– CSS

– SASS

– HTML 5

– Git / GitFlow workflow

– NodeJS

– PHP back-end knowledge beneficial, but not required

Personal Attributes:

– Capable of working with a fast growing international development team

– Needs a good mindset for problem solving and programing

– Strong verbal, written and communication skills

– Must be a master of your own craft with a desire to always improve.

– Must love the process of bringing ideas to life

– Must be a self-starter and can think outside the box.

– Strong planning, organizing and problem-solving ability

– Team oriented

Please email your cv to (email address)

