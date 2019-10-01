Frontend Javascript Engineer

This is an exciting career opportunity for any Front End Developer / Engineer that is motivated, enthusiastic, energetic and high-achieving who would like to working for a great international company that values their personnel as their most important asset.
Position Requirements:
– Experience in a similar position
– Javascript – candidates with Vue.js or React experience compulsory
– CSS
– SASS
– HTML 5
– Git / GitFlow workflow
– NodeJS
– PHP back-end knowledge beneficial, but not required
Personal Attributes:
– Capable of working with a fast growing international development team
– Needs a good mindset for problem solving and programing
– Strong verbal, written and communication skills
– Must be a master of your own craft with a desire to always improve.
– Must love the process of bringing ideas to life
– Must be a self-starter and can think outside the box.
– Strong planning, organizing and problem-solving ability
– Team oriented
Please email your cv to (email address)