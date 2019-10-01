InfoFlow relaunches Informatica user group in SA

InfoFlow has reignited the Informatica user group for South African customers and partners.

Launched in Johannesburg recently, the user group brings together customers and partners to discuss use cases, case studies, challenges and opportunities using Informatica solutions.

Informatica is the world’s leader in enterprise cloud data management, with local customers harnessing its solutions for compliance, governance, analytics, big data management and master data management.

“Informatica usage has picked up in South Africa in recent years, as data is increasingly seen as the new oil,” says Veemal Kalanjee, MD of InfoFlow. “Many local organisations are refocusing their efforts to leverage data as an asset, and Informatica helps them execute on a data strategy.”

Kalanjee says the original Informatica user group was launched some 14 years ago but tapered off some years back. However, as data management becomes a key focus for local enterprises, InfoFlow took the lead in reigniting the group, to support knowledge sharing and collaboration in the local market.

Around 55 customers and partners, together with international Informatica representatives Kash Rafique, MD of Informatica and Gregory Anderson, the Regional Director for Informatica South Africa and Africa, gathered in Johannesburg last week to formally launch the group. A committee of five customers was elected to drive and manage the user group. Delegates at the launch also heard from key local Informatica customers Sanlam and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), on their experiences in implementing Informatica solutions.

“While InfoFlow was the first local reseller, there are now a number of fellow resellers in the local market. We believe that driving the relaunch of the user group is important for us, fellow resellers and our customers alike,” says Kalanjee. “We find in talks with customers that there are many opportunities for them to expand their Informatica use across the enterprise, and to optimise their investments, so this user group is expected to stimulate collaboration and the sharing of knowledge among users.”