ZTE showcases 5G use cases

ZTE has announced its partnerships with Ooredoo Myanmar to demonstrate multiple real-life 5G experiences for the first time in Myanmar.

The demonstration showcases a range of 5G use cases, including 5G speed, immersive Virtual Reality (VR) experience, as well as an innovative drone-based monitoring system, thereby setting a new benchmark in Myanmar’s telecommunications industry.

The live speed test reached up to 1.75 Gbps on Ooredoo Myanmar’s 5G network. This ultra-fast speed will support multi-gigabit mobile connectivity, AR and VR experiences, high-definition voice, ultra-high-definition live broadcast, 3D videos, emergency services, automated driving, critical infrastructure monitoring and so on.

The VR demonstration under Ooredoo Myanmar’s 5G network allows viewers to experience ultra-realistic views of every single camera angle without any buffering. By virtue of 5G network, virtual reality will bring an unparalleled viewing experience, which can be applied to various sectors, including retail, education, tourism, gaming and security.

Moreover, in partnership with ZTE, Ooredoo Myanmar demonstrates a drone-based monitoring system around Inya Lake. Operated on Ooredoo Myanmar’s 5G network, the drone can take images and record videos while flying. Empowered by HD cameras and streaming capabilities, the intelligent drone supports automatic delivery of images and remote inspection.

The drone-based monitoring system can also be applied to various scenarios, such as pollution control and temperature measurement.

“The demonstration embodies our readiness to lead the digital transformation across the society, the industry and day-to-day life in Myanmar. We are excited to provide our customers with new experiences in partnership with ZTE Corporation,” says Rajeev Sethi, CEO of Ooredoo Myanmar. “Leveraging 3.5GHz and 2.6GHz spectrum, Ooredoo Myanmar will deploy its 5G network by virtue of ZTE’s technologies.”

Mei Zhonghua, senior vice-president of ZTE, says: “ZTE is focused on leading 5G innovations, which will definitely empower Myanmar people in the future. In the development of the digital economy, this new-generation network infrastructure will play an important role.

“5G applications are accelerating the modernization of our entire society, promoting the penetration of information and communication technologies into all the industries, and transforming our future into the digital era. ZTE is willing to work and cooperate with Ooredoo Myanmar to innovate together for a 5G world of intelligence and digitalization in Myanmar.”