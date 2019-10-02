Analyst Developer -BI Ref: ADBI/ZR

Analyst Developer BI IT specialist with advanced analytical and technical skills required to fulfil an opportunity based in Cape TownResponsibilitiesDefining the requirements for analysis within a given business area.Design and develop ETL processes by performing detailed analysis using the ingestion toolsets of the organizationProviding users with correct data to do their analysis onPerforming root cause analysis of data issues and troubleshoot technical difficulties.Identifying data anomalies and communicating back to the data owners.Interpretation of specifications received (including data models, if applicableCreate and maintain data model documentationWork with data sources(raw data)Presenting results to the business unit leader in a preferred tool (such as Office suite, BI report or dashboard)• Testing and debugging of programsQualifications• Degree/Diploma – IT, Software Development, ISTechnical Knowledge and ExperienceStrong understanding of data, data structures and data sources.Knowledge and experience of structured data, such as entities, classes, hierarchies, relationships and metadataKnowledge of database management system (DBMS) physical implementation, including tables, joins and SQL queryingAbility to combine data from multiple sources when needed for the analysis.Familiarity with the use cases, business purposes and quality of the data.Knowledge of technical toolsets to perform all duties such as – but not limited to• Datastage• DB2• SQL• SAP Hana (DB)• SAP Data Services• Cloudera Hadoop technologies• Database viewing tools• Scripting languages• Report generation toolsKnowledge of BI processes and methodologies such as – but not limited to• AGILE development• ETL• Data integration• Data modelling/Application modelling• Data analysis, visualization and reporting• Ingestion• SDLC, release management and project management• API integration

Minimum 1 year relevant experience in a similar environment working with the relevant tools and techniques

