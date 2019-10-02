FNB scoops global Data Anywhere award

First National Bank (FNB) has won the Data Anywhere Award at the Data Impact Awards Celebration in New York City.

The Data Impact Awards recognize organisations’ data success and recognizes the best of the best organizations, leaders of industry and creators of innovative solutions leveraging their platform in the industry.

Winning this award recognizes the bank as a global platform player in the industry. “FNB has expanded its leadership position through scaled and trusted data-rich platforms, which has been enabled through ongoing banking and customer relationships. Our platform focus has helped us increase our leverage of big data toolsets with the efficient use of technology, which has helped customers navigate their financial journey simply and easily,” says Jacques Celliers, FNB CEO.

The Data Anywhere Category recognises organisations that have modernised their data architecture, innovatively optimising their infrastructure to unlock value from any data, anywhere – on-premises or across hybrid and multiple public clouds.

The Data Reservoir has enabled the bank to design innovations. “This, combined with deep customer relationships and sophisticated data analytics, are used to effectively cross-sell and up-sell a broad range of relevant financial services products,” Celliers says. “Ensuring that we live our purpose of being a trusted partner helping to create better world, by providing an innovative, contextual financial services platform is at the core to what we do.”