Information Technology Learnership

Graduates and Matriculants wanted to take part in an Awesome 12 month IT learnership opportunity.

Qualifications on offer:

– Technical support

– System Support

Qualification description:

– Technical Support: This qualification is to build a foundational entry into the field of Computer Sciences and Information Technology, specifically into the field of Systems Support, covering basic knowledge needed for further study in the field of System Support at Higher Education Levels.

– System Support:This qualification is formulated to develop learners with the required competencies against the skills profile for the systems support career path. The overarching aim is to develop a broader base of skilled ICT professionals to underpin economic growth.

Minimum Entry Requirements:

– Grade 12 (Matric) completed with a pass in English,Math or Math Literacy 34% and higher

– Candidates that do not have Math or Math Literacy in grade 12 but have obtained and IT qualification NQF 5 or higher are welcome to apply

– Candidates who wish to apply must be Unemployed

– Candidates must reside in the Western Cape and must be able to travel to Montague Gardens daily

Learn more/Apply for this position