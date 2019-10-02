Junior Java Developer

A giant retail software company based in the southern suburbs of Cape Town is looking to add a Junior Java developer in their team. You will evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, make changes to those systems and maintain them.Edcucation:

Matric

Diploma or Degree in IT

Experience:

2 years J2EE development experience

Experience with working in a scrum agile environment

BDD/TDD Exposure

Must atleast know web or spring frameworks

Job output:

You will diagnose the root causes of systems issues

Assist database developers write efficient and effective database access code.

Research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems

