Kaspersky gains a leader status for endpoint security suite

Kaspersky has been named a Leader in the Forrester Wave Endpoint Security Suites 2019 evaluation¹. Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business is cited among the top five scoring in both the current offering and market presence categories.

The Forrester Wave is a guide for businesses that are considering purchasing options in a certain marketplace. By evaluating vendors and their products against a clear set of criteria, Forrester objectively ranks technology companies and their solutions to demonstrate the performance of their offering, strategy and market presence. Prospective customers can then compare different vendors independently, across a variety of metrics.

Forrester has evaluated Kaspersky’s flagship security product – Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business. Kaspersky has received a Leader status after achieving the highest scores possible in 14 out of 25 criteria, which include malware prevention, exploit prevention, malicious behaviour protection, threat intelligence and vulnerability remediation.

“The [company’s] product performs best in threat prevention, malicious behaviour protection, and attack remediation. Additionally, its policy engines are extremely granular and risk-triggered, with a number of endpoint management functions available to the admin when needed,” according to the Forrester report, The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security Suites, Q3 2019.

Also, according to the Forrester report, ‘Kaspersky has worked hard to prove you can trust it with your data’ and ‘the company has made a number of moves to win back customer trust in the last year, such as making their code available for review by third parties’.

In 2017, Kaspersky successfully launched its Global Transparency Initiative (GTI), which included moving customer data storage and processing to Switzerland. Transparency centers have also been opened in different countries, such as Switzerland, Spain and Malaysia, to serve as facilities for trusted partners to review the company’s code and as briefing centers to learn more about Kaspersky’s engineering and data processing practices.

“We are delighted to be named as a Leader in this Forrester Wave evaluation,” comments Dmitry Aleshin, vice-president: product marketing at Kaspersky. “Forrester is a highly respected independent body and we value its recognition of the work we have done in the past 12 months. While we have continued to improve our products to ensure we offer businesses comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, we have also taken proactive steps to demonstrate the transparency and the trustworthiness of our services. Our Global Transparency Initiative will continue to grow, and we will make further announcements in due course.”