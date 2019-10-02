Océ changes to Canon Production Printing

Canon’s chairman and CEO Fujio Mitarai and Océ Holding’s president and CEO Minoru Asada have announced the official corporate name (trade name) change of Canon Group company Océ to Canon Production Printing.

Since joining the Canon Group in 2010, Océ has continued to develop and manufacture its printing products under the Océ brand.

By renaming Océ to Canon Production Printing and integrating the Océ products under the Canon brand, the company aims to create brand unity across all areas of the printing business, improve synergies across te portfolio and establish a clear end-to-end, go-to-market approach.

The change of the company name comes into effect as of 1 January 2020.

Océ develops and manufactures high-tech printing products and workflow software for the commercial printing market. The product offering includes continuous-feed and cut-sheet printers for high-volume printing and publishing, and large-format printers for display graphics and CAE/GIS applications.