Software Engineer – Rondebosch

Role: Software Engineer

Location: Rondebosch

Salary: Up to R45,000

My client in Rondebosch are looking for a passionate developer looking to grow their career and be part of a result-driven and dynamic team.

Role & Responsibilities

Contribute to the design and development of web and desktop (WinForms) applications using .NET and C#.

Following Agile development methodologies whilst working in a team.

Skills & Qualifications

Min 3 years’ solid experience with .NET and C#.

Experience in web and desktop applications inc WinForms.

.NET Core, Angular and ASP.NET Core advantageous.

Knowledge of cloud based technologies is advantageous.

Must be SA citizen/valid work permit.

3 year IT related degree or diploma is essential.

Benefits

Medical aid

Provident fund

Death/disability benefit

Send your CV to (email address) to apply!

Learn more/Apply for this position