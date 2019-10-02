Tarsus On Demand scoops Microsoft CSP award

Tarsus On Demand clinched the Top Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) -Indirect of the Year award from Microsoft for the second year running.

The CSP award is a fiercely-contested category, with Microsoft’s landing of two Azure data centres in South Africa earlier this year accelerating demand for its cloud-based services. The award recognises the investment Tarsus On Demand has made in architecting powerful solutions for the channel to take to market and its strong growth in CSP customers and partners over the past year.

Vinay Hiralall, GM: demand generation at Tarsus On Demand, comments: “We’re delighted to receive this endorsement from Microsoft for the second year in a row. Competition has grown in this space and we have consistently upped our game in innovation and customer service to stay ahead of the market.

“This award is the result of hard work and deep commitment to the Microsoft brand on the part of our entire team. They are to be commended for driving progress daily and their unwavering work ethic, innovation and view that we are working to provide our partners with a world-class service. We must also thank our partner ecosystem for their support in growing this business – and congratulate those of them who also won awards from Microsoft.”

Tarsus On Demand partners that won awards include Tangent Solutions, who won Application Development Innovation Partner of the Year and Open Source Partner of the Year in both the competency and business categories, and Nebula, who won the Industry Vertical Solution Partner of the Year Award under the business category.

Adds Vinay: “We have seen amazing growth from our partnership with Microsoft, and our channel partners and their customers are getting great value from the Microsoft cloud. We will continue investing in skills, resources and innovative solutions to help drive future growth of the local market, with the aim of remaining South Africa’s Microsoft CSP provider of choice for years to come.”