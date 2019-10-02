Xerox VersaLink B600 printer series debuts

Altron Bytes Document Solutions has debuted its VersaLink B600/B605 and B610/B615 printers and multifunction devices equipped with new features that save time and increase workplace productivity.

The affordable, new black-and-white printers are part of the company’s ConnectKey portfolio.

The VersaLink B600 series has print speeds ranging from 55ppm to 63ppm and comes equipped with easy-to-use, out-of-the-box capabilities, designed for larger workgroups and distributed teams.

A mobile-like touchscreen can be personalised for different workflows. Apps can be downloaded to the device via the Xerox App Gallery, adding more flexibility and efficiencies to the workplace. Available apps include the Xerox Easy Translator Service which can quickly translate scanned documents into more than 40 languages.

Additionally, mobile print and cloud-connectivity features provide flexibility for working on-the-go.

For Xerox channel partners, application-based workflow solutions present a huge opportunity to capture new revenue streams and enable customers to be more competitive with productivity-enhancing features that reduce errors and speed up transaction times.

“Providing customers of all sizes and channel partners with the right combination of technology, software and services to help grow their businesses is our top priority – and we’re delivering that with the new VersaLink B600 line,” says Ernest Leong, marketing product manager at Altron Bytes Document Solutions.

Xerox’s ConnectKey portfolio represents the next generation of workplace automation with personalised workflows, single-touch access to the cloud and multi-layered security features, transforming traditional printers into smart, connected workplace assistants that reflect the evolving needs of today’s businesses.