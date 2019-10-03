Analyst Programmer
Cape Town
RNegotiable
– In the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC):
– Analyses of user specifications and/or requirements
– Designing high-level solutions and database tables
– Developing programs of a moderate to high technical or complex nature with little assistance
– Unit testing and Functional Testing of own code and that of junior staff
– Deployment and Implementation of Solutions
– Post-go-live support to users
– Operations and Maintenance of Solutions.
– Provide support for day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams.
– First-line of support and/or standby when needed.
– Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels.
Requirements:
– Sound technical knowledge in all areas of applications programming including integration, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods..
– Minimum of 8 years of IT experience with more than 6 years of PL/SQL experience.
– Analytical mindset and logical thinker.
– Ability to play a positive role in the team.
– Delivering the highest possible quality of work.
– Positive and Proactive attitude.
– Self-managed, and self-motivated.
– Attention to detail.
– Ability to follow instructions & adhere to best practices and standards.
– Ability to work as part of a team.
– Committed to excellent customer service.
– Structured and strong self-management capabilities.