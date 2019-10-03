Analyst Programmer

Cape Town

RNegotiable

– In the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC):

– Analyses of user specifications and/or requirements

– Designing high-level solutions and database tables

– Developing programs of a moderate to high technical or complex nature with little assistance

– Unit testing and Functional Testing of own code and that of junior staff

– Deployment and Implementation of Solutions

– Post-go-live support to users

– Operations and Maintenance of Solutions.

– Provide support for day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams.

– First-line of support and/or standby when needed.

– Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels.

Requirements:

– Sound technical knowledge in all areas of applications programming including integration, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods..

– Minimum of 8 years of IT experience with more than 6 years of PL/SQL experience.

– Analytical mindset and logical thinker.

– Ability to play a positive role in the team.

– Delivering the highest possible quality of work.

– Positive and Proactive attitude.

– Self-managed, and self-motivated.

– Attention to detail.

– Ability to follow instructions & adhere to best practices and standards.

– Ability to work as part of a team.

– Committed to excellent customer service.

– Structured and strong self-management capabilities.

