Azuri opens new off-grid solar centre in Kenya

Azuri Technologies, which provides pay-as-you-go solar home technology for off-grid Africa, has opened an Off-grid Solar Centre in Kisumu County, Kenya.

According to the Kisumu County government, only 46% of the county’s general population is connected to the grid. Azuri’s new Solar Centre will bring affordable, clean energy to the many thousands across the county who lack access to mains electricity. More than 600-million people in sub-Saharan Africa continue to struggle without reliable power.

Since launching in 2012, Azuri is now one of the leading providers of pay-as-you-go solar power lighting and TV systems, operating in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria. To date, the company has sold over 150 000 systems.

Azuri’s application of solar power combined with mobile payment technology and energy-efficient appliances is enabling off-grid African families to experience modern digital technologies such clean, powerful LED lighting appliances and satellite TV for the first time.

“Kenya’s agenda is to provide universal access to electricity by 2022, and we are delighted Azuri shares and supports this vision and journey. The launch of the Azuri’s Off-grid Solar Centre in Kisumu brings modern devices and services to our residents while addressing the challenge of energy access,” says Daniel Okia, chief officer of the Ministry of Energy and Industrialisation in Kisumu County.

Snehar Shah, Azuri GM for East Africa, adds: “Off-grid solar is being coupled with energy-efficient smart TVs, rechargeable radios, satellite entertainment, internet access and a range of other appliances and services to truly change the lives and livelihoods of families.”

The Off-grid Solar Centre features the latest solar home solutions from Azuri which local consumers can see and try, including Azuri’s new energy-efficient 32-inch solar satellite TV and home lighting system. The centre also provides face-to-face customer support in addition to servicing and repairs.

More than 2-million households in Africa are now connected to reliable clean energy via small solar home systems (SHS) on a pay-as-you-go basis.