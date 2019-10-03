#ChangeWithCode: win a coding scholarship

Self-driving cars, the blockchain, 3D printers – all these ideas started with a spark; an a-ha moment or a big plan scribbled on a small post-it note. Greatness often has humble beginnings.

This October aspiring innovators can share your big tech idea and stand in line to win a coding scholarship up to the value of R45,000 in the #ChangeWithCode competition.

It’s common knowledge that the skills gap in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector is a global concern, most notably in South Africa. IT is a sector in the job market that continues to be one of the highest in demand.

Because of this, HyperionDev is offering three scholarships to three inspired South Africans with great tech ideas.

“Few industries offer job security like a career in coding,” says Riaz Moola, founder and CEO of HyperionDev. “This is a result of the global tech skills gap, and the ever-growing demand for industry expert coders.”

Career Junction recently reported that IT job vacancies sit at 30% and supply level is at only 8%.

Moola says that research amongst HyperionDev graduates showed that 95% of graduates had reached their career outcomes since graduation. This might include successfully moving to a career in tech, starting their own business, upskilling in their current tech role or using their newfound skills in a non-tech job.

Bill Gates, Tim Cook and Larry Ellison, all mavericks in their own right, have said that getting a degree that takes four years is not necessary for coding. Statistics South Africa reports that many students drop out without completing a qualification or take up to six years to complete a three-year qualification. As a result, very few students progress to advanced National Qualifications Framework (NQF) levels of study.

Moola believes that to succeed in coding the requirements are as simple as the ability to learn independently, critical thinking and problem solving and access to the internet.

HyperionDev, based in South Africa, is a coding school that offers three-month to six-month coding bootcamps in three different qualifications, that can be done full or part-time either at their Cape Town or Johannesburg campuses or online.

“A critical element of the course is a one-on-one mentor approach. The mentor builds a personal relationship with the student, tailoring course content to their specific interests, making it easier to master their chosen tech interests,” explains Moola.

He says that this tailored approach is what inspired the competition, “We start any bootcamp by asking why that student has chosen coding as a course offering. In most cases students respond that they’ve had an idea that they’re now wanting to build or launch – and coding is the vehicle to enable that.”

To stand a chance to win, prospective coders should do the following:

Step One: Post your idea for a ground-breaking website, game or application on any of your social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Step Two: Explain your idea, whether it be a drawing, a video or an outline of your idea in writing. Most importantly, you need to communicate your idea as clearly as possible.

Step Three: Tag your post with @HyperionDev and remember to include the hashtag #ChangeWithCode.