Electric Vehicle Road Trip sets out today

Nissan South Africa and Generation.e, in conjunction with the Department of Transport and Gauteng Provincial Government, will be embarking on the Electric Vehicle Road Trip (EVRT) between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“Nissan’s participation in embracing a safe and reliable mode of transport in October Transport Month is both, a pledge and vision for EVs to one day be a holistic reality to transition to smarter and electric mobility for all South Africans,” says Kabelo Rabotho, marketing director of Nissan South Africa.

EVRT Africa takes plave from today (3 October) to 10 October on the back of the Smarter Mobility Africa conference which took place earlier this week in Pretoria.

Intelligent transport systems and services are the backbone of smart mobility and a cornerstone of a smart city which works to harness the power of technology in order to improve service delivery and quality of life through the use of sustainable solutions, Rabotho adds.

Ben Pullen, Generation.e co-founder and CEO, says the EVRT Africa initiative is a gateway towards strengthening the local economy as the adoption of electric vehicles offers an opportunity for SMME development.

“With the correct information and support, the expansion of this industry can create opportunities for local entrepreneurs to develop their skills in a variety of areas such as the manufacture of lithium battery components, the installation of charging stations which can be increasingly powered by renewable energy such as wind and solar.”