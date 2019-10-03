Full-Stack Java Developer (Stellenbosch)

Job Type: Full-Stack Java Developer

Location: Stellenbosch – Cape Town

Contact name: Liam Burrell

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: Up to R950,000 per annum

This company is a leading international supplier of telecoms to government organisations and law enforcement companies.

They are looking for Full-Stack Java Developer’s to join their team for exciting projects lined up in 2020.

Skills and experience

B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Sc. Eng or equivalent qualification plus 3 years’ experience in software design & development

Strong Analytical, Design & Programming skills

Java Experience

Beneficial Skills / Experience

User interfaces and user experience design

Web development and modern JavaScript frameworks (e.g. VueJS, ReactJS, AngularJS)

Relational database design

Test driven development

Continuous integration and automated deployment

Personal Attributes

Detail orientated

Aspire to learn new skills and research to gain knowledge

Innovative, solving tough problems and revealing unique solutions

Communicate, collaborate and enhance teamwork

Responsibilities

Contribute to the production of world class platforms using leading-edge technologies

Display strong analysis, design and implementation skills

Follow agile principles

To apply, please send your CV to (email address) or call (contact number)

