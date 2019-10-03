Full-Stack Java Developer (Stellenbosch)

Oct 3, 2019

Job Type: Full-Stack Java Developer

Location: Stellenbosch – Cape Town

Contact name: Liam Burrell

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: Up to R950,000 per annum

This company is a leading international supplier of telecoms to government organisations and law enforcement companies.

They are looking for Full-Stack Java Developer’s to join their team for exciting projects lined up in 2020.

Skills and experience

  • B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Sc. Eng or equivalent qualification plus 3 years’ experience in software design & development
  • Strong Analytical, Design & Programming skills
  • Java Experience

Beneficial Skills / Experience

  • User interfaces and user experience design
  • Web development and modern JavaScript frameworks (e.g. VueJS, ReactJS, AngularJS)
  • Relational database design
  • Test driven development
  • Continuous integration and automated deployment

Personal Attributes

  • Detail orientated
  • Aspire to learn new skills and research to gain knowledge
  • Innovative, solving tough problems and revealing unique solutions
  • Communicate, collaborate and enhance teamwork

Responsibilities

  • Contribute to the production of world class platforms using leading-edge technologies
  • Display strong analysis, design and implementation skills
  • Follow agile principles

To apply, please send your CV to (email address) or call (contact number)

