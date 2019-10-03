Full-Stack Java Developer (Stellenbosch)

Job Type: Full-Stack Java Developer
Location: Stellenbosch – Cape Town
Contact name: Liam Burrell
Teleph(contact number)
Salary: Up to R950,000 per annum
This company is a leading international supplier of telecoms to government organisations and law enforcement companies.
They are looking for Full-Stack Java Developer’s to join their team for exciting projects lined up in 2020.
Skills and experience
- B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Sc. Eng or equivalent qualification plus 3 years’ experience in software design & development
- Strong Analytical, Design & Programming skills
- Java Experience
Beneficial Skills / Experience
- User interfaces and user experience design
- Web development and modern JavaScript frameworks (e.g. VueJS, ReactJS, AngularJS)
- Relational database design
- Test driven development
- Continuous integration and automated deployment
Personal Attributes
- Detail orientated
- Aspire to learn new skills and research to gain knowledge
- Innovative, solving tough problems and revealing unique solutions
- Communicate, collaborate and enhance teamwork
Responsibilities
- Contribute to the production of world class platforms using leading-edge technologies
- Display strong analysis, design and implementation skills
- Follow agile principles
To apply, please send your CV to (email address) or call (contact number)