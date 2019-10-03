Infield Technical Services Technician

Vacancy

Grade 09

Cape Town – Sales Branch

Overall Job Function

– Evaluate performance of new and current products, market research and conduct TBR training in the market at various customers in Western Cape Visit SRSA dealers and transport companies in Western Cape, to identify problem areas and offer solutions. Conduct tyre evaluations, scrapings and fleet surveys in Western Cape. Provide market knowledge wrt product application and suitability to SRSA senior management and SRI-Japan. Accompany SRI Technical Engineers on visits to customers.Provide accurate and comprehensive feedback to Manager: Commercial – Coastal. Administer SRSA tyre performance tracking system (Digitrak) with regards to, update of tyre evaluation, tyre scrapings and fleet survey’s. Co-ordinate all SRI product approvals with SRI Japan. Report on testing results using analysis systems like Cognos, Digitrak or any other appropriate system.

Job Responsibilities

– Establishing current product performance on vehicles to be fitted with evaluation tyres

– Assist in identifying potential test fleets to maximize feedback from varied operations

– Accurate recording of product performance by fleet and tyre of operation for test and standard tyres

– Provide early feedback to technical and manufacturing regarding product performance or concerns/observations

– Maintain accurate records of all evaluation tyres

– Conduct and Analyze in field scrap tyre analysis – establish and record reasons for premature tyre removal

– Conduct in field fleet services – establish and record level of fleet maintenance in South Africa

– Compile scrap tyre, fleet survey and field inspection reports

– Compile tyre comparison analysis for usage scenarios

– Field support and services to attract new business

Job Requirements

– Matric and 3-year diploma in engineering field or recognized trade

– Valid Passport

– Valid driver’s license

– At least 3 years automotive industry experience

Competencies

– Problem Solving and Root Cause Analysis

– Strong Research Ability

– Ability to work independently

– Accurate and detail orientated

– Basic tyre knowledge

– Ability to communicate at all levels

– Strong interpersonal & relationship skills

– Report writing skills

– Team player

– Willing to travel for extended periods (includes weekends/public holidays)

– Must have extensive product knowledge

– High energy and resistance to stress

Preference will be given to Employment Equity Candidates.

Should you not hear from us within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful.

