JavaScript Developer

JavaScript Developer – up to R 50 000

A leading digital production agency, working with both local and International clients is looking for a mature JavaScript developer to join the team. If you best descibe yourself as energetic; passionate about using the latest technologies;and eager to grow your skills by working on Mobile Apps and Responsive Web projects, PWA’s, API integrations you’ll love this opportunity!

You will work on some building some cool projects having fun along the way while being mentored by the Head of Development, who will give you exposure to the latest technologies and architectural best practices.

This exciting opportunity is for those that love the world of JavaScript and want to work on the latest frameworks like React and VueJS. If you are passionate about building web and mobile applications and are looking to expand your skills, please get in touch:

(email address)

(contact number)

If you agree with these core values, keep reading!

1. Deliver Excellence

2. Show Integrity

3. Be Passionate

4. Take Initiative

5. Develop Innovation

Requirements:

1. Minimum of 3-5+ years’ experience in web and/or mobile development

2. JavaScript (ES5 and ES6+), HTML and CSS (including SASS and/or LESS) essential

3. Experience with more than one JS framework/library essential (React, Vue, Angular etc.)

4. Node, Express beneficial

5. React, Redux and React Native extremely beneficial

6. JavaScript related tooling (Webpack, Gulp, NPM, Babel, Yarn etc.) is essential

7. Experience with version control systems (Git) and platforms (Bitbucket, Github) essential

8. Experience delivering projects from designs and functional specs through to production

9. Slicing up designs and extracting assets from PSDs/Sketch files

10. High level of attention to detail, both in matching a design and ensuring a smooth user

experience

11. Experience working with RESTful APIs

12. Happy to mentor and grow self-motivated less experienced team members

Who will fit into the team?

1. A code lover, with interesting hobby projects, open source contributions or proven talent

through great work experience & results

2. Multi-tasking skills & ability to comfortably juggle multiple requirements

3. On top of the fast-changing JS world

4. Energetic and eager to build some cool software

5. Honest & ethical

6. Punctual & professional

7. Creative thinker

8. Excellent communication skills, with the ability to express yourself well to clients (if

required)

9. A proven early adopter & researcher of new technologies

10. Excellent troubleshooting and problem solving skills

11. Team player and not afraid of a bit of hard-work and fun with colleagues

Interested to set up a call and discuss the first step in joining this amazing company?

Send over your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position