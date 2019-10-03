Lead Software Developer (.NET)

Lead Software Developer – up to R 80 000

New opportunity for a skilled senior .NET Developer to take the next step in his/her career and join a growing retail/property management company based in beautiful Cape Town!

You’ll be joining a small, but growing, IT department and have the opportunity to be involved in 70% development and 30% mentorship/team leadership to start off with. You will need to bring fresh ideas to the table and take ownership of your work and architecture and enjoy working in a non corporate environment.

Requirements:

– Minimum of 7 years’ hands-on software development (C#/ASP.NET MVC)

– Full-stack development experience and sound knowledge of SQL databases

– Ideally hold a form of further education (Diploma/Degree)

– While previous team lead experience is not essential, it is beneficial

Interested to find out more about this role?

Apply by sending over your updated CV and I will arrange a confidential call with you before October 11th.

Learn more/Apply for this position