Mercedes-Benz debuts new electric vehicle in SA

Mercedes Benz premiered its all-new EQC model at this week’s Smarter Mobility Africa summit at Time Square in Pretoria.

“The EQC, the first electric vehicle from Mercedes-Benz brings a history of exceptional automotive design into a new era of mobility,” says Johannes Fritz, co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa and executive director of Mercedes-Benz Cars South Africa.

“The vehicle has a combined output of 300 kW and an intelligent operating strategy for a superior electric range. The EQC is part of a growing family of purely electrically powered vehicles from Mercedes-Benz,” he says.

Ben Pullen, CEO of Generation.e, organiser of the Smarter Mobility Africa summit and convener of the first Electric Vehicle Road Trip in the country, says that the Mercedes-Benz launch of the EQC is a boon for smarter mobility.

“Mercedes is a premium brand and the fact they are premiering their EQC model at the Smarter Mobility Africa summit is very good news – not only showing their commitment to smarter mobility, but also for electric vehicle uptake in South Africa. They are an aspirational brand and this sends exactly the right signals to consumers as we drive home the message of working towards sustainable, smarter mobility,” says Pullen.

“EQ stands for electric intelligence, and represents Mercedes-Benz in its most progressive way. EQ is all about human-centered innovation. The new EQC radiates ease and modernity where SUV practicality meets sports car sleekness,” says Selvin Govender, marketing director for Mercedes-Benz Cars South Africa, adding that the car will be sold into the local market from 2020.