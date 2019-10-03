Microsoft unveils first Lakefield device

Microsoft has previewed the Surface Neo, a category-defining device co-engineered with Intel.

The dual-screen device will be powered by Intel’s “Lakefield” processor, featuring an industry-first architecture combining a hybrid CPU with Intel’s Foveros 3D packaging technology. It offers device-makers more flexibility to innovate on design, form factor and experience.

“The innovation we’ve achieved with Lakefield gives our industry partners the ability to deliver on new experiences, and Microsoft’s Neo is trailblazing a new category of devices,” says Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice-president and GM of the Client Computing Group. “Intel is committed to pushing the boundaries of computing by delivering key technology innovations for partners across the ecosystem.”

Surface Neo is the culmination of engineering collaboration between Intel and Microsoft to drive innovation in new form factors, such as dual-screen devices.

Leveraging Intel’s latest 10nm process and Foveros advanced packaging technology, Lakefield achieves a dramatic reduction in package area – a miniscule 12x12x1 mm – that is necessary for pushing the limits of form factor design.

Its hybrid CPU architecture combines power efficient “Tremont” cores with a performance scalable “Sunny Cove” core to deliver computing performance and next-generation graphics at low power for long battery life.

Lakefield is symbolic of the strategic shift in Intel’s design and engineering model that underpins the company’s future product roadmaps: enabling workload-optimised PC platforms through the right mix of leadership performance, architectures, manufacturing technologies and intellectual properties.

Microsoft also announced new Surface devices based on 10th Gen Intel Core processors: the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Laptop 3.

The new Surface devices bring the intelligent performance, rich and immersive Intel Iris Plus graphics experience and best-in-class connectivity1 of 10th Gen Intel Core to consumers and businesses in premium designs.

The new Surface devices are based on 10th Gen Intel Core processors, code-named “Ice Lake”. Both are available for pre-order today in select markets.